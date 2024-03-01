Gwyneth Paltrow Says White Women Should Learn Self-Love From Black Women

Gwyneth Paltrow's kicking off Women's History Month with a teachable moment -- imploring white women to emulate Black women's approach to self-love, but her message is hitting a lot of people as tone-deaf.

The Oscar winner shared her opinion Thursday while appearing alongside Dr. Ella Bell at the Makers Conference in Beverly Hills ... with the Goop founder praising her Black gal pals for having an "incredible intrinsic self-honoring."

She added, "It's like from the deepest part of their souls all the way to the tips of their fingers." Feel the cringe begin. 😬

According to Gwyneth, her "Black women friends know themselves, love themselves, in a way that I think white women are not taught to."

"I think white women are taught to be competitive with one another," she added, "which is something I've tried to work so hard to dispel, because I don't believe in competition between women -- but we're raised to be competitive, to be jealous, to look over each other's shoulders."

GP declared it isn't that way in her "circle of Black women" ... and she continued, "I've learned so much from my Black friends about ruthless self-acceptance and full love of self."

She went on to suggest white women can "learn from our Black sisters and the way in which they respect themselves."

Gwyneth had a direct message for those listening -- "Keeping white women at odds with each other, in competition with one another, keeps the patriarchy strong."

She added ... "You don't have to get less because somebody is going to get more."

While the lifestyle guru likely intended for these words to be uplifting -- on the final day of Black History Month, mind you -- some people think she flat-out missed the mark, especially with the African American community.

Scores of online comments are ripping Gwyneth for being blind to the fact Black women are commonly pitted against each other in pop culture and American society, at large.

