Latto Appears to Diss Ice Spice On 'Sunday Service' Single

Latto released her new "Sunday Service" Friday after a heavy social media campaign, and it completely burst the dam on rumors she and Ice Spice are beefing!!!

The pimpish track is produced by Latto's frequent soundmen Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz and Bankroll Got It and packs on plenty of sharp-tongued darts seemingly aimed at generic opps ... until the lyrics, "Think I'm the s***? Bitch, I know it ho ... Jesus walked on water, I got Ice boiling though."

Ice Spice kicked off the year with her new single "Think U The Shit (Fart)" ... which fans gassed as a swipe at Latto, and even Candace Owens weighed in, trouncing the track for contributing to the downfall of mankind! 🙄

Play video content Gillie & Wallo

Ahead of the "Sunday Service" release, Latto told Gillie and Wallo the song was dedicated to all notable females in the hip hop game, but not excluding "the bitches I’m beefing with."

Latto must've tortured her dolls as a tyke … she also has friction with Ice's "Barbie World" Nicki Minaj, after she put their beef on the floor last year ... and again with Cardi B.