Latto Sends Megan Thee Stallion Love Amid Nicki Minaj Beef

Megan Thee Stallion can count on Latto as an ally amid her nasty entanglement with Nicki Minaj ... and it appears there may even be more people rooting for her behind the scenes.

The Atlanta rapper hopped into the comments of Meg's latest IG post ... a promo of her "Hiss" single ... and cheered her on.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"U making us proud Meg 🤩" Latto wrote ... us, as in plural. Could there possibly be a secret group chat of rap girls pining for Meg to win this beef???

Meg sent Latto big love back with several 💙💙💙 solidifying their friendship ... the two rappers collaborated on Meg's 2022 album "Traumazine."

No telling who's included in that "us" but Latto's issues with Nicki have notably spilled out into the public, so it's not surprising she's Team Meg all the way.

Play video content

Back in October 2022, Latto accused Nicki of trying to bully her into boycotting the Grammys after she got nominated and Nicki was snubbed.

Latto went on to create the diss song "Put It On Da Floor Again" ... a track where Coi Leray caught a stray shot and was later remixed by Cardi B.

Play video content Coachella

Megan's "Hiss" is also predicted to have a big debut on Billboard. All this beef is apparently good for business.