Gwyneth Paltrow Holds Hands with Ex Chris Martin's GF Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow continues to be great buds with Dakota Johnson -- the current girlfriend of her ex-husband, Chris Martin -- just proving ... Hollywood divorce doesn't have to be ugly.

The Goop founder posted a photo of her and Dakota holding hands during a Q&A she held on Instagram -- a follower asked her to throw up a pic with DJ. She happily did so ... showing them standing together in the middle of a road.

Of course, we already knew she and Dakota get along, and have for years now ... but it's just interesting to see how GP has navigated post-marriage life compared to some of her contemporaries.

Whereas some famous exes in this town tend to tear each other down during divorce proceedings -- Gwyneth and Chris (and Dakota) have chosen a different path ... peace.

Of course, what forever bonds Gwyneth and Chris is the fact they had 2 kids together ... something GP has publicly acknowledged is likely the only reason she remains friendly with him. She candidly said in 2020, "It's a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. I don't see a reason to do it if you don't have children together."