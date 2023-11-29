Gwyneth Paltrow Holds Hands with Ex Chris Martin's GF Dakota Johnson

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gwyneth Paltrow Holds Hands with Dakota Johnson ... Buddy-Buddy w/ Her Ex's GF

11/29/2023 2:50 PM PT
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow continues to be great buds with Dakota Johnson -- the current girlfriend of her ex-husband, Chris Martin -- just proving ... Hollywood divorce doesn't have to be ugly.

The Goop founder posted a photo of her and Dakota holding hands during a Q&A she held on Instagram -- a follower asked her to throw up a pic with DJ. She happily did so ... showing them standing together in the middle of a road.

Gwyneth Paltrow and dakota instagram

Of course, we already knew she and Dakota get along, and have for years now ... but it's just interesting to see how GP has navigated post-marriage life compared to some of her contemporaries.

Whereas some famous exes in this town tend to tear each other down during divorce proceedings -- Gwyneth and Chris (and Dakota) have chosen a different path ... peace.

Of course, what forever bonds Gwyneth and Chris is the fact they had 2 kids together ... something GP has publicly acknowledged is likely the only reason she remains friendly with him. She candidly said in 2020, "It's a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. I don't see a reason to do it if you don't have children together."

dakota johnson chris martin
Backgrid

In any case, they've all been able to work well as a trio ... and even spent Thanksgiving together last week. As they say, two's company -- three's a consciously uncoupled party (with your ex).

