Jeremiah 'Shawn' Duffey's Children Don't Believe He Deserves a Funeral

The ex-wife of Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey, who is accused of fatally shooting Sara Gilson before taking his own life, says there will be no funeral for him ... telling TMZ his own children decided he didn't deserve one.

Stephanie Ramsay tells TMZ ... under Oklahoma law, Shawn's children were considered his next of kin and were responsible for making decisions after his death ... revealing to us they ultimately chose not to hold a funeral due to his actions, including his child sexual abuse allegations.

Instead, Stephanie tells us Shawn will be cremated, and his ashes will be placed in a family plot at a funeral home.

Stephanie also says Shawn repeatedly threatened suicide throughout their marriage and claims he often warned he would "take me out with him." According to Stephanie, she believes his mindset was if he couldn't have her, nobody else could.

She also wanted to set the record straight on one aspect of their relationship that's been widely reported incorrectly. Stephanie tells TMZ she was just 17 years old when she married Shawn after the two began dating when she was 15 and he was 20 -- adding that since it was a small town, it didn't seem weird at the time ... but definitely interesting given his recent allegations.

Stephanie says she now has sole custody of the five children she shared with Shawn, who range in age from 15 to 25. Sara Gilson's ex-husband, Lyle Landers, also tells us he now has sole custody of the two children he shared with Sara, who are ages 13 and 14.

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As we previously reported ... officers found Jeremiah and Sara dead with apparent gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators say the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Less than two weeks before her death, Gilson posted a TikTok calling her soon-to-be ex-husband a pedophile and adding, "I wish I was joking."

Sara had obtained a protective order against Jeremiah after the earlier incident, though police say no violations were reported before the deaths.