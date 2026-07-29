Jeremiah 'Shawn' Duffey Federal Investigation Closed After Alleged Murder-Suicide

Federal prosecutors have closed their investigation into Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey following his death in an apparent murder-suicide involving his wife, social media influencer Sara Gilson.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma tells TMZ ... the office had been investigating allegations Duffey inappropriately touched a juvenile member of the traveling basketball team he coached, with assistance from the FBI.

The spokesperson says the allegations were unrelated to domestic violence and the probe is now closed because Duffey is deceased.

However, Owasso Police's investigation into the deaths remains ongoing.

As we've reported ... the juvenile alleged in June that Duffey touched her inside an elementary school being rented by the team. Police say similar alleged conduct involving the same girl occurred over an extended period across multiple states.

Another coach allegedly witnessed the June incident, intervened and alerted her parent before Duffey left the scene.

Because Duffey was a member of the Osage Nation and the alleged crime occurred in Indian Country, the lewd molestation report was referred to federal prosecutors under the Federal Major Crimes Act.

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Weeks later, police responded to Duffey’s home after a 911 call captured a woman screaming and what sounded like a gunshot. A juvenile then called from a neighbor’s home and said his stepfather had shot his mother.

Officers found Jeremiah and Sara dead with apparent gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators say the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Sara had obtained a protective order against Jeremiah after the earlier incident, though police say no violations were reported before the deaths.