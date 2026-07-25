Influencer Sara Gilson Allegedly Killed By Husband After Accusing Him of Pedophilia

A popular TikToker was allegedly killed by her estranged husband -- who then took his own life -- earlier this week after telling her followers he was a pedophile ... according to reports.

Sara Gilson and Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey were found dead in her home in Owasso, Oklahoma, on Thursday. They both suffered gunshot wounds.

According to the local outlet KTUL, a family member told police Duffey allegedly broke into the home, killed Sara and then himself. Despite the allegation, cops have not formally called this incident a murder-suicide yet.

A child who lived at the home reportedly called 911.

According to court records reviewed by TMZ, Gilson filed for two protective orders against Duffey in 2021 ... and then another one last month. The most recent protective order had been extended through August 24, according to PEOPLE.

Furthermore, Duffey was ordered to stay 100 yards away from a local child and their home in June, according to court records reviewed by TMZ.

We've contacted his attorney for comment ... so far, no word back.

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Gilson and Duffey's deaths come less than two weeks after she participated in a viral TikTok trend where people sit down and talk about a "Netflix doc" which will one day be told about their lives.

Most are fun, harmless jokes ... whereas Gilson got serious -- writing, "Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile."

She followed that up with a caption which reads, "I wish I was joking.”