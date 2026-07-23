'Godzilla vs. Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle's Family Doesn't Know Car Wreck Survivors

Kaylee Hottle's dad says the family doesn't know the two guys who survived the car crash that took his teen daughter's life.

Joshua Hottle tells TMZ ... Kaylee was in Maryland visiting a female friend of hers, but that friend wasn't in the car when it ran off the road Tuesday morning and crashed into a ditch.

He says Kaylee was riding in the backseat of the car with two males who they don't know.

Joshua tells us the family hasn't been able to confirm what relationships she had with the 19-year-old driver and the other passenger.

Kaylee's dad says the family does not know any more details or information, but they are in communication with a detective who is investigating the crash ... and he will share his final conclusions with the fam once the autopsy is completed.

As you know ... Kaylee died of blunt force injuries sustained during the crash. She was rushed to the hospital, but she didn't survive.

Police says the driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening ... and the other passenger declined medical treatment at the scene.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The results of the drug test have not yet come back.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family in the aftermath of her tragic passing.

We're told the family has not yet set a date for memorial and funeral services.