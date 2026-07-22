'Godzilla vs. Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle: New Car Crash Photo Shows Severe Damage

The fatal car crash that killed Kaylee Hottle looks even worse upon further review ... a new image shows severe damage to the front of the car.

TMZ obtained a new photo showing the mangled car loaded on the back of a flatbed tow truck ... the front end of the 1995 Honda Accord is almost completely caved in, with the hood crumpled up and the bumper twisted out of shape.

Grass and mud are packed around the bumper and front passenger-side wheel -- where the tire appears to have separated from the rim -- and the windshield looks cracked on the same side.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash ... and it's clear to see why that's their belief.

We previously showed you a photo of the vehicle from the side ... revealing a smashed hood, damaged door, missing hubcaps and heavily damaged tires.

As TMZ previously reported ... Maryland authorities say Kaylee was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash. Deputies and fire and rescue personnel responded to the wreck around 2:52 AM Monday.

Play video content Video: Ambulance, Medical Helicopter Dispatched in Kaylee Hottle Emergency

The 19-year-old driver -- identified in dispatch audio as Kaylee’s friend -- suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, while another passenger declined treatment at the scene.

The audio also revealed Kaylee was unconscious following the crash ... and first responders scrambled to find an American Sign Language interpreter and reach her family. Kaylee -- a deaf actress and Atlanta native best known for playing Jia in two 'Godzilla' films -- was just 18 years old.

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Her mother, Ketsi, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram in ASL ... saying it was a "privilege" to be Kaylee's mom ... while her father, Joshua, shared the tragic news in a nearly 23-minute-long live stream ... explaining in ASL he had to fly from Texas to claim her body.