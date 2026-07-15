Bodybuilder & Fitness Influencer Mailson Araujo Dead At 35, Hours After Sharing Gym Pics

Mailson Araujo, a Brazilian bodybuilding influencer and rising pro, has died at just 35 years old ... days before he was set to take the stage.

The muscleman died on Monday after suffering a medical emergency at his home in Alagoinhas, Brazil, according to reports, despite the quick action of his mother, a nursing tech, who immediately rendered aid -- in addition to first responders.

Araujo was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death hasn't been announced.

The medical emergency happened just hours after Mailson posted a set of photographs from the gym to his Instagram page ... a post that has since become a place for family, friends, and fans to mourn.

The ripped athlete had built a strong following of more than 32,000 followers on IG, where he regularly posted intense training videos, progress pics, and fitness advice.

Before his death, Araujo -- who earned his pro bodybuilding card in 2023 -- was gearing up to compete in the Musclecontest bodybuilding competition on July 17 in Curitiba.

When he wasn't throwing around big weights, Mailson was also a singer who performed at his local evangelical church.