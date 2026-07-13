Josh Grisetti, 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Dead by Suicide at 44

Josh Grisetti, a Broadway star and TV actor best known for his work on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," has died.

Rob McClure, Josh's "Something Rotten!" co-star and close friend, said in an emotional Instagram post that the actor died by suicide on Friday ... adding, “I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this."

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No other information was shared about the circumstances of his death ... but Rob lamented, "Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding."

For most, Josh is best known for playing Ralph Emerson in the fifth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ... but he also starred alongside Donal Logue and Sofia Vergara in "The Knights of Prosperity" on ABC.

Josh was 44.

RIP