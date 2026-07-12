Lindsey Graham Wheeled Out on Gurney From D.C. Home Before His Death, Photos Show

Lindsey Graham was wheeled out on a gurney from his Washington D.C. home on Saturday night -- and EMS workers tried desperately to save his life.

TMZ DC obtained exclusive photos showing the South Carolina Republican senator being carted out of his residence while surrounded by Emergency Medical Service workers administering first aid.

In the pics, you can see Lindsey is in bad shape and appears to be intubated as the paramedics lift him into an ambulance. We're not sure what happened after the ambulance drove Lindsey off ... D.C. Fire and EMS Department wouldn't provide information, citing HIPAA laws.

As you know, Lindsey's staff announced on X that he died after a brief and sudden illness without going into detail.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump called Lindsey "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known." He also told CNN that he spoke with Lindsey by phone the night before he died -- and Lindsey seemed just fine.