Meghan McCain Wants 'Proof of Life' For Mitch McConnell

Meghan McCain wants a "real update" on Senator Mitch McConnell's health ... demanding "some kind of proof of life."

The daughter of late politician John McCain took to X on Tuesday, asking McConnell's staff to share updates about the 84-year-old senator's wellbeing after he was reportedly found unconscious last month and rushed to the hospital.

Meghan says the cone of silence surrounding McConnell is "unseemly, macabre, bad for democracy and quite frankly embarrassing for the country."

Play video content Video: Sen. Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious When Rushed to Hospital Broadcastify.com

Last week, a spokesperson for McConnell told TMZ ... the Senator from Kentucky was improving and was "working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

Meanwhile, McConnell has been catching grief from all directions ... with Real Housewife alum Lisa Rinna taking to TikTok to say Mitch is dead and they're keeping him alive like "Weekend at Bernie's."

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Elaine Chao of Being a "Communist Spy" TMZ DC

We also got Marjorie Taylor Greene, who flipped her lid, calling McConnell a "vegetable" who's married to a Chinese Communist spy.

Then, there's Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who's also demanding McConnell give answers on his health.