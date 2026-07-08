Lisa Rinna Says Mitch McConnell Is Being Kept Alive Like 'Weekend At Bernie's'

Lisa Rinna has some breaking news for everybody ... Mitch McConnell is dead.

Mitch is not dead, we think ... but the actress certainly seems to think so if you look at her TikTok post addressing the Senator saying, "They're keeping him alive like 'Weekend at Bernie's.'"

The era of fearing politicians is clearly over ... because Rinna just couldn't stop herself from uploading the brief but brutal clap at the 84-year-old Senator.

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McConnell can't catch a break from the grief he's been getting ... because just yesterday, Jacob got Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling the Senator a "vegetable" dying on the vine, also claiming his wife is a Chinese Communist spy.

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Falls Hard While Being Asked Question About ICE X/@ErikRosalesNews

The shade Greene threw at McConnell was far more direct than Rinna's 15-second TikTok ... calling out the entire Republican Party for sticking with members who just don't cut it anymore, just to maintain the majority ... a criticism that Republicans would throw at the Biden Administration like flowers at a parade.