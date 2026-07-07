Conservative Commentator Scott Jennings Says He Spoke With Sen. Mitch McConnell
Scott Jennings On Mitch McConnell He's No Vegetable, We Had Long Chat!!!
Marjorie Taylor Greene says hospitalized Senator Mitch McConnell is a "vegetable" ... but a well-known conservative commentator begs to differ, claiming he spoke to McConnell about major political topics.
Scott Jennings -- a contributor to CNN and the Los Angeles Times who worked in President George W. Bush's administration back in the day -- clapped back at MTG in a social media post Tuesday ... claiming they chatted for almost 20 minutes.
Jennings claims he talked to McConnell about Iran, Ukraine, a sexual assault scandal in Maine, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and more.
So not only is McConnell awake and talking, according to Jennings, he's already chatting about multiple high-level topics ... including foreign policy.
As you know ... McConnell was rushed to the hospital on June 14 ... and last week a spokesperson said he has been working on improving while hospitalized.
Despite the assurances, many people -- including some major voices on the right like Laura Loomer -- have insisted the Senator is on his deathbed.
TMZ DC got MTG Tuesday morning, and she claimed McConnell was brought back from the dead in mid-June and even went so far as to call him a "vegetable." She also had a lot to say about McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao.
In fact, lots of folks replying to Jennings' post are asking for proof of the alleged conversation ... insisting they just can't believe him without it.