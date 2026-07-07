Conservative Commentator Scott Jennings Says He Spoke With Sen. Mitch McConnell

Marjorie Taylor Greene says hospitalized Senator Mitch McConnell is a "vegetable" ... but a well-known conservative commentator begs to differ, claiming he spoke to McConnell about major political topics.

Scott Jennings -- a contributor to CNN and the Los Angeles Times who worked in President George W. Bush's administration back in the day -- clapped back at MTG in a social media post Tuesday ... claiming they chatted for almost 20 minutes.

Jennings claims he talked to McConnell about Iran, Ukraine, a sexual assault scandal in Maine, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and more.

So not only is McConnell awake and talking, according to Jennings, he's already chatting about multiple high-level topics ... including foreign policy.

As you know ... McConnell was rushed to the hospital on June 14 ... and last week a spokesperson said he has been working on improving while hospitalized.

Despite the assurances, many people -- including some major voices on the right like Laura Loomer -- have insisted the Senator is on his deathbed.

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Elaine Chao of Being a "Communist Spy" TMZ DC

TMZ DC got MTG Tuesday morning, and she claimed McConnell was brought back from the dead in mid-June and even went so far as to call him a "vegetable." She also had a lot to say about McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao.