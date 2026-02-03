Mitch McConnell Hospitalized With Flu-Like Symptoms

Mitch McConnell is under medical care after a health scare.

The 83-year-old Kentucky Republican was hospitalized Monday night after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, his office said. According to a spokesperson, McConnell checked himself into a local hospital out of "an abundance of caution" to be evaluated by doctors.

The good news here is his camp says his prognosis is positive. "He is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving," the statement read, adding that McConnell has remained in regular contact with his staff and is already looking forward to getting back to work in the Senate.

No further details were provided about how long McConnell is expected to remain hospitalized.

In October, the lawmaker tumbled to the ground in the halls of the U.S. Capitol while being asked about ICE by activists. He was helped to his feet by aides and continued on to cast votes after the incident.

Play video content X/@ErikRosalesNews