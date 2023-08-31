Sen. Mitch McConnell Cleared to Work After Freezing Again, Docs Cite Concussion

Senator Mitch McConnell has the green light to return to work after his second time freezing up in front of reporters, but this time doctors think they know what's causing it.

According to a statement from Dr. Brian P. Monahan, 81-year-old McConnell was consulted and the doc talked with his neurology team, with Wednesday's evaluation determining, "he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned."

Monahan continues, "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."

Play video content 8/30/23 WLWT5

The checkup comes on the heels of the Kentucky legislator talking to reporters Wednesday in Covington -- he was asked about the possibility of running for office again, which was when he took a long pause and appeared to zone out.

Even after aides walked up to help him, he continued to appear frozen. His camp later said the Senator "felt momentarily lightheaded" and would be "consulting a physician prior to his next event."

Play video content 7/26/23

The same thing went down last month while on Capitol Hill, as McConnell stopped dead in his tracks, mid-sentence.

July's incident didn't come with a medical evaluation -- not one that was publicly announced, at least -- so, the doctor's remarks this time certainly start to connect the dots.

Remember, McConnell was admitted to a hospital and was being treated for a concussion back in March after taking a fall at a hotel in Washington, D.C.