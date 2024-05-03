Alleged Cannibal Accused of Eating Face of Victim in Las Vegas

Play video content

An accused killer went all Jeffrey Dahmer on one of his alleged victims in Vegas --cannibalizing the poor guy's face, so say prosecutors.

The stomach-churning incident was allegedly carried out by Colin Czech, whom police say set his sights on someone named Kenneth Brown at a convenience store on April 28, according to KLAS News, citing court documents and 911 calls.

Prosecutors say Czech was seen hanging out outside the store around 5 AM when Brown, a customer, exited and was immediately tackled. Czech then allegedly sank his teeth into Brown's face and started munching, consuming flesh and devouring an eye and ear.

In the 911 call, the shop employee tells the dispatcher that the man, later ID'd as Czech, was standing around all night outside before setting upon his customer. The worker also said Czech got down on all fours like a dog that was about to rush inside the store.

Around 45 minutes later, another caller phoned 911 and described Czech as mounting another man and going to town. It appears to have been the same incident ... Brown.

Cops quickly responded and arrested Czech, who had "biological matter in his hair, mouth and on his clothing," court docs reportedly reveal. Brown later died at the hospital.