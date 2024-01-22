Celeb Dog Breeder Left With Lip Hanging Off Face After Frenchie Attack

A celebrity dog breeder had his lip hanging on by a thread ... after a French bulldog viciously bit him in the face.

Ronnie Wright of Famous Owned Bullies tells TMZ ... he needed 11 stitches this week when an adult Frenchie at a client's house lunged at his face as he went to kiss it.

He didn't have much time to stop the gush of blood from his mouth ... telling us when he walked into the house to wash it off another Frenchie pounced onto his leg -- though he managed to kick it off.

Ronnie tells us when he looked in a mirror, his lip was hanging off his face and he was rushed straight to the ER.

Currently, he's still super swollen ... meaning it's hard for him to talk, eat, or sleep. He has been dealing with dogs his entire life and Frenchie's for 16 years and never had a single incident.

To rub salt in the wound ... he's gotta have reconstructive surgery when his stitches come out ... 'cause the bite ripped out a piece of his lip cartilage.

