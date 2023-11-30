'RHOBH' Alum Eden Sassoon Sued Over Dog Bite

Eden Sassoon is a bad dog mom who allowed her Australian Shepherd, Winston, to bite a woman and her pooch ... this according to a new lawsuit.

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum is being sued by a woman named Olga Mill, who claims Winston savagely attacked her and her dog, Gus, while on a walk in Los Angeles.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Mills claims she was walking Gus on a leash on a street back in August when Eden's dog viciously and savagely attacked without provocation. Mills says a man named Ed Munoz was walking Winston, not Eden.

Mill claims Winston bit her so badly she was covered in cuts and bruises, resulting in a severe infection requiring an overnight stay in a hospital. She claims Winston bit Gus so badly he needed treatment and hospitalization at a veterinary clinic.

In the suit, Mills claims Winston had known violent and vicious tendencies from previous attacks on people ... but she says Eden still let Winston out on the streets "knowing that Winston would seek to attack and bite anyone in his view."

Mills claims the alleged dog attack left her with permanent disability, scarring and disfigurement ... and she's going after Eden for a ton of money.