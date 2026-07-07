Diddy Caught on Video During Daily Walk Inside Federal Prison

Play video content Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison TMZ.com

Diddy's getting his steps in behind bars ... TMZ has obtained video showing him out for one of his daily walks inside FCI Fort Dix.

The footage is quick, but it's a rare glimpse of the Bad Boy founder on prison grounds in New Jersey.

Take a look ... Diddy can be seen making his rounds inside the federal compound Monday afternoon, dressed in a light T-shirt, shorts, sneakers, and a hat.

We're told the video was shot around 2 PM -- right in the middle of Diddy's regular outdoor routine.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Diddy spends about two hours walking the compound every day, from roughly 1 PM to 3 PM, as long as the weather cooperates.

We're also told Diddy rocks his hat every day, listens to music on his tablet, and has been working in the facility's chapel.

The sighting comes at an interesting moment. As we reported last week, President Trump has reportedly been considering a possible pardon for Diddy ... though there's been no indication one is imminent.

Diddy's also already gotten a bit of good news behind bars -- his projected release date was recently moved up to February 23, 2028, from April 2028 ... which had been moved up from June 2028.

Play video content 7/2/25 Video: The TMZ Newsroom Reacts to the Diddy Verdict TMZ.com

As we've reported, Diddy has been locked up since his September 2024 arrest. He was ultimately sentenced to four years after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution ... though a jury acquitted him of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.