Travis Kelce's Teammate's Wife Wins $6,700 Chanel Bag Raffle At Taylor Swift Wedding

The Chiefs know how to win rings ... but it turns out they have a thing for bags too!!

Kansas City linebacker Drue Tranquill and his wife, Jackie, left Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding with quite the souvenir -- a Chanel purse that comes with a $6,700 price tag.

The Chiefs WAG revealed the score in a social media post on Monday ... proudly displaying the prize with a raffle ticket that read "winner."

The ticket featured Kelce and Swift's T&T logo ... confirming it came from one of the several giveaways when the tight end and pop star tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Kelce and Tranquill have been teammates since 2023 ... and the two won a Super Bowl together a year later.

Jackie and Taylor have likely connected plenty of times at games over the years ... as the wives and girlfriends of the Chiefs players are a tight crew.

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"WHAT A WEEKEND, WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE🙏🏽" Jackie said in her social media post.

"Congrats to the newly weds 💍"