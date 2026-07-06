USMNT Star Herculez Gomez Says FIFA 'Opened Pandora's Box' For World Leaders To Call Favors

Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez feels we are headed in a bad direction if President Trump is seemingly calling in favors to FIFA President Gianni Infantino ... because that could mean other world leaders might be inclined to do the same.

Check out the clip ... we spoke with the sports commentator on "TMZ Live" today to ask him what he made of Folarin Balogun's red card suspension ... and he's concerned to say the least.

Not only does he feel FIFA has "opened up Pandora's Box" by entertaining Trump's call to Infantino ... but he also feels this whole situation has brought the United States back to being "that ugly big brother ... that bully," which completely undermines the good work the nation has done as hosts of the World Cup and as a team on the pitch.

ICYMI, U.S. striker Folarin Balogun was given a red card in last Wednesday's Round of 32 World Cup match against Bosnia off a controversial call made by the referee after looking at VAR ... which meant he could not play in the United States' next match.

FIFA, however, retracted the one-match suspension after Trump allegedly asked Infantino to review the call.

Now, as the United States gears up to play Belgium on Monday for their Round of 16 World Cup match ... controversy has surrounded the game ... with Balogun set to play despite the call made on the field.