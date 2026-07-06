England's Jordan Henderson Injures Wrist During World Cup Celebration

England was riding high after beating Mexico in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup ... that is, until one of its players was hospitalized over a freak accident during the postgame celebration.

The big winners were soaking in the 3-2 victory at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday -- fans were singing "Wonderwall," players were hooting and hollering ... and then Jordan Henderson took a tumble over an advertisement structure and appeared to injure himself when he braced his fall.

Jordan Henderson with apparent injury during postgame celebrations pic.twitter.com/SbhovqKDAY @FOXSports

England manager Thomas Tuchel said Henderson suffered a "quite serious" wrist ailment ... and the player was sent to a medical facility for treatment.

Henderson didn't play in Sunday's contest, but got a yellow card for arguing with a referee.

Tuchel said despite the outcome of the game, it didn't "feel right" that Henderson wasn't with them following the celebration.

According to the team, Henderson stayed in Mexico City as everyone flew back to their home base in Kansas City.