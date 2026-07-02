Phil Mickelson Rejects Misconduct Claims, Blasts Report as 'Drive-By Shooting'

Phil Mickelson says someone's taking another swing at his reputation ... and he's swinging right back ... after a woman claimed he sent her an unsolicited nude and propositioned her.

The golf legend is vehemently denying the latest misconduct allegations tied to his name ... blasting the d*** pic allegation as an "anonymously sourced drive-by shooting" designed to generate clicks, not uncover the truth ... according to the New York Post.

As TMZ previously reported, allegations first surfaced last week when Ashley Perez -- the ex-wife of fellow pro golfer Pat Perez -- claimed Phil showed her a photo of his erect penis and propositioned her while her husband was in the bathroom during a tournament weekend in 2015.

The explosive decade-old allegation comes amid allegations that Phil was reportedly kicked out of a fancy country club earlier this year after a female employee accused him of making unwanted sexual advances.

Now, Phil's camp is pushing back on several claims ... denying he was ever forced out of golf clubs over alleged misconduct and arguing his apology over the 2015 encounter has been twisted into an admission of broader wrongdoing.

The statement further accuses Skratch -- the outlet that published the investigation -- of relying on anonymous sources while failing to disclose its ties to the PGA Tour, the rival circuit Phil left when he joined LIV Golf.

As we told you ... Phil's wife, Amy, is standing by him as the controversy unfolds.