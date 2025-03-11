Phil Mickelson Defends Elon Musk, 'Kind' & 'Generous' To Help America

Not everyone is attacking Elon Musk -- the Dept. of Government Efficiency honcho still has some powerful people in his corner -- including one of the greatest golfers of all-time, Phil Mickelson!

"It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude," Lefty said on EM's X platform early Tuesday morning.

Phil continued ... "Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime."

Mickelson, a 6x major champion, was reacting to an interview Musk recently gave to FOX Business ... where the world's richest man spoke about cuts to government waste.

"I'm just here trying to make the government more efficient. Eliminate waste and fraud, and so far we are making good progress, actually. Our savings so far exceed $4 billion a day," Musk told host Larry Kudlow.

Elon, who has been getting beat up by much of the mainstream media, clearly appreciated the support, responding with a "Thank you" to Phil's post.

While Musk obviously has his critics (drive by a Tesla dealership), he's got a ton of supporters, too.

In fact, recent polling has shown that a majority of Americans support D.O.G.E. efforts to slash waste.