Geno Auriemma Opens Up About His Four Decades at UCONN

Play video content Video: Geno Auriemma Reflects on Four Decades at UConn TMZSports.com

Geno Auriemma is revisiting his historic run with the Huskies in a new doc ... and the legendary UCONN coach says the experience left him feeling a whole range of emotions.

“Some of it brought back some great memories. Some of it was a little bit painful to look at," the 12x National Champion winning coach told Babcock, adding, "You shake your head and you're like, 'What are you thinking,' you know?”

Like what? "Some of the dumbass things that I said."

Despite the process not being all rainbows and sunshine, overall it was a rewarding experience for the coach.

“All in all, I think what it brought back for me was the incredible journey and how many people it took to make all this work," Auriemma told us, making it clear the show doesn't only spotlight the championships and dynasties.