Antonio Brown Plea Deal Hearing Pushed, Judge Hasn't Yet Accepted

Antonio Brown showed up to a Miami courthouse Wednesday ready to take a sweet plea deal that'd put his serious felony charge behind him.

The judge had different plans ... telling the attorneys and the former Steelers' superstar that she wanted more time to review the agreement.

No rubber stamp here.

AB -- who is facing up to 30 years in prison if he were to be convicted of the 2nd-degree attempted murder charge he's facing -- struck a deal with prosecutors that'd see him put on probation, rather than spending another minute behind bars.

The question is, is the deal in jeopardy now? Brown's lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, tells TMZ Sports that he doesn't think so.

“While Antonio and I are disappointed that the change of plea did not take place this morning, we remain optimistic that, once the judge has the opportunity to fully consider all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this case, she will accept the carefully negotiated resolution.”

Antonio will now have to wait a month to get back in front of the judge.

Play video content 5/16/25 Video: Shots Ring Out After Antonio Brown And Zül-Qarnaįn Scuffle

The charge goes back to a chaotic incident at an Adin Ross boxing event in May 2025, when Brown was involved in an altercation with a friend-turned-foe, which came to a head when AB allegedly grabbed a gun and chased the victim.

Antonio has always maintained he was protecting himself.

And, for what it's worth, the alleged victim wants to put the incident behind him, too.

In fact, we spoke with Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu last week, and he told us he supported the deal.

Brown's new court date is now October 28.