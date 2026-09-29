NBA Star LaMelo Ball's Baby Mama Ana Montana Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

LaMelo Ball's baby mama, Ana Montana, has found herself in some legal trouble in North Carolina ... TMZ has learned she's facing felony drug charges.

Montana -- real name Analicia Chaves -- was arrested Monday in Mecklenburg County, according to booking records obtained by TMZ.

She was hit with two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery, plus two misdemeanor counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

She was held on a $20,000 bond in connection with the felony charges.

According to the arrest warrant, authorities claim Montana obtained alprazolam -- the generic form of Xanax -- from Walgreens by filling prescriptions written using a doctor's allegedly stolen DEA registration and medical provider ID.

The alleged conduct dates back to February 21 ... and the paperwork lists Montana's warrant as being issued September 22, six days before her Monday arrest.

Montana's lawyer tells TMZ, "To clarify, the charges allege that a doctor who used a fraudulent DEA registration and NPI number prescribed Alprazolam for Ms. Chaves, and that she used the prescription written by the doctor to obtain the prescribed Alprazolam at a pharmacy."

"The drug possession charges appear to allege that she possessed the aforementioned Alprazolam upon obtaining it from the pharmacy via the prescription written by the doctor," the lawyer added.

She shares a baby boy, LaOne, with the Timberwolves star. The two welcomed their son in January 2026 and publicly revealed his birth on Mother's Day in May.