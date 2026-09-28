AEW CEO Tony Khan Breaks Down Crying During PAC Tribute

Play video content Video: AEW Tony Khan Tears Up During PAC Tribute

AEW CEO Tony Khan is clearly grieving the loss of his friend PAC ... because he got choked up while paying tribute to the late wrestler.

Tony took the mic before filming for a "Ring of Honor" event in Jacksonville, Florida, Monday ... and he talked about how wonderful PAC was when he was alive.

Tony calls him Ben because his real name was Benjamin Satterley ... and Tony says he was an "absolutely fantastic wrestler" and, more importantly, "an absolutely fantastic human being."

He then asked for silence during a 10-bell salute ... the wrestler's equivalent to the three-volley salute. The room fell completely silent while the bell rang 10 times.

As we reported ... PAC was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside an Illinois restaurant Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at 4:08 PM local time. The cause of death is still unknown.

Play video content Video: AEW Star PAC Dead at 40 AEW

PAC died less than a day after competing at AEW's All Out event in Chicago.