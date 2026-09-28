Teresa Giudice Tells Cops Daughter Milania Had Fentanyl in Her System
Teresa Giudice Claims Milania Had Fentanyl in Her System
Teresa Giudice told cops her daughter Milania had fentanyl in her system during a recent incident before she was Baker Acted ... and Milania claimed she was "laced" ... TMZ has learned.
In police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, Teresa is heard telling officers inside an airport elevator that Milania had fentanyl in her system during a prior incident.
The comments appear to reference an incident that happened shortly before Milania was taken to a mental health facility under Florida's Baker Act. It's unclear when exactly the fentanyl incident occurred, or whether Milania received medical treatment.
Milania is then heard saying she was laced. It’s unclear what substance Milania was allegedly given or who she believes was responsible.
The exchange happened last Wednesday at Tampa International Airport, where police were called to assist the Giudice family during an emotional situation involving Milania.
In other portions of the bodycam footage, Gia Giudice tells officers the family hired a counselor to help Milania. Teresa is heard telling her daughter she wants to "save your life," while Gia tells Milania she wants to help her.