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Teresa Giudice Tells Milania 'I Want to Save Your Life' in Body Cam From Airport Meltdown

Milania Giudice Teresa's Emotional Plea ... 'I Want To Save Your Life'

By TMZ Staff
Published
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AIRPORT MELTDOWN
Video: Teresa Giudice Tells Daughter Milania “I Want to Save Your Life” in Airport Meltdown Body Cam
Tampa International Airport Police

Teresa Giudice told her daughter, Milania, she wanted to "save your life" during last week's tense airport incident in Florida ... and it's all on video.

TMZ obtained police body camera footage from the emotional exchange ... and you see the moment Teresa makes a plea to Milania.

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Tampa International Airport Police

Teresa's daughter has her phone out, recording her mom and her sister, Gia Giudice, while police stand nearby.

Gia tells Milania she wants to help her. Police also tell Gia that Milania was on the phone with Teresa and say the family told them Milania had recently been released from a facility following a Baker Act evaluation. The family hired a counselor to help Milania, according to officers.

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Tampa International Airport Police

Milania is later seen walking through Tampa International Airport in a yellow sweatsuit, checking her plane ticket and using her cellphone. Police eventually tell her to sit down.

As TMZ previously reported ... airport police were called Wednesday afternoon after Milania allegedly separated from her family and counselor.

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TSA on the lookout
Video: 911 Dispatch Captures Frantic Search for Milania Giudice at Airport

911 dispatch audio captured officers checking different areas of the airport, surveillance footage and Milania's cellphone location. Milania was ultimately located, and no one was arrested or transported to a hospital from the airport.

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FAMILY MATTER
Video: Milania Giudice Tells Mom Teresa To 'Shut The F Up' in Deleted Video

The incident came shortly after Milania posted and later deleted a video of an emotional confrontation with Teresa and Gia.

Milania's rep previously told TMZ she was under the care of professionals following an incredibly difficult period, including the July death of her best friend, Victoria Zardoya.

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