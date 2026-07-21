Milania Giudice Dances With Sister Who Called Cops On Her In Assault Arrest

I'm Busting Moves With Sis Who Got Me Busted!!!

Teresa Giudice's daughter, Milania Giudice, is proving sisterly love can survive just about anything ... even a call to the cops that leads to an arrest.

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Milania posted a video on social media Tuesday, showing her dancing with sisters Gia, Gabriella and Audriana Giudice. She captioned the post, "i love you my sisterssss."

It's interesting to see Milania having a good time with Gabriella ... she's the sister who called police on May 14, telling officers Milania was acting erratically and throwing food and candles inside Teresa's New Jersey mansion.

Gabriella's phone call led to Milania's arrest.

Play video content Video: Prosecutors Claim Milania Giudice Struck Person in the Head Before Assault Arrest

Milania was charged with simple assault ... and she pleaded not guilty.

The case is moving forward and she could face up to 6 months in jail, probation, and more than $500 in fines if convicted.

Milania hasn't exactly kept quiet since the bust ... joking that a viral A.I.-generated mug shot couldn’t be real because she looked way hotter in the actual one.

She later shared some “mean” texts with Gabriella and Audriana -- showing the sisters still knew how to push one another’s buttons.

Play video content Video: Bodycam Footage Shows Milania Giudice Laughing in Cop Car During Assault Arrest Montville Township Police Department

Police body cam footage showed Milania laughing in the back of a police cruiser following her arrest ... and now she's laughing with her sisters again.