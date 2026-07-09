Milania Giudice Shares 'Mean' Texts With Sisters Gabriella, Audriana After Arrest

Milania Giudice is on speaking terms with her sisters after an alleged altercation at Teresa Giudice's mansion that ended with Milania's arrest ... but that doesn't mean the girls are being nice ... far from it.

Milania just dropped several snaps on her Instagram Story ... and among the glam pics and inspirational quotes -- she shared two screenshots that seem to be text exchanges with sisters Audriana and Gabriella -- and they're pretty snotty.

Gabriella is the one who called cops and told them Milania was throwing candles and food during the alleged altercation ... and in their text exchange, Gabriella calls Milania a "keyboard warrior."

Milania responds ... "alright ... w ur weird ass words."

In another text convo, Audriana calls Milania "mean."

As TMZ reported ... the alleged altercation went down at their mother's New Jersey mansion ... where MG was allegedly throwing candles and food during a wild outburst that ended with her being arrested.

Milania recently broke her silence about the arrest ... saying in a TikTok video that "s*** happens" and she would get through this time -- while also complaining that the mugshot going around the internet was a fake ... 'cause she's way hotter in the actual photo.