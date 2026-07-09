Spurs Announcer Fired Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal With Player's Sister, Report

The San Antonio Spurs are in need of a new play-by-play announcer ... after the guy who held the job reportedly lost his gig amid bombshell cheating allegations involving a player's sister.

The claims went public on Jacob Tobey's social media earlier this week ... with his now-ex-girlfriend seemingly getting access to his account and sharing a picture of them during happier times.

"This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with [redacted,]" the Instagram Story said.

The story continued, "So feel free to continue following me if you really thin I'm a good guy because I'm not. :)"

There was a follow-up too ... showing Tobey kissing the alleged mistress with a caption, "Me and the new girl."

Hours later, the posts were deleted ... but they now live on the internet forever -- and it didn't take long for fans to connect the other woman to a player on the Spurs roster.

Tobey has called games for the Western Conference champions since 2024 ... but according to Front Office Sports, his run is now over as a result of the scandal.