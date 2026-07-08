Charles Barkley Says He Politely Declined Invitation to Taylor Swift's Wedding

Play video content Video: Charles Barkley Says He Turned Down Taylor Swift's Wedding Invite Unfiltered With Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo

Charles Barkley rejected an invite to Taylor Swift's epic wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden -- but it had nothing to do with hate.

In fact, the former NBA star says he loves the famous couple and decided to turn down the invitation because it all would have been too much for him.

Barkley appeared Tuesday on an episode of “Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo," telling the hosts he doesn't go to weddings or funerals. The topic came up after Colarulo mentioned Barkley's name hadn't surfaced in news reports about who attended the nuptials.

Barkley said he received an invite, but politely declined to go because he thought the wedding would be a "crap show" and too much for him. Then he said he loves Travis and Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and has only met Taylor once.