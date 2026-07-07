Taylor Swift Shelled Out 5-Figure Sum for City Permit on Wedding Day

Taylor Swift cut New York taxpayers a fat check for her Madison Square Garden nuptials ... forking over $60,000 for a city permit on her wedding day, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Taylor and her wedding organizers paid to close 7th Avenue at MSG in Midtown Manhattan last Friday, when she tied the knot with Travis Kelce.

Our sources say Taylor wanted her star-studded guests to roll into MSG without worrying about NYC's famous gridlock traffic while being chauffeured to the event in their limos.

Taylor's 'Wi$h Li$t' didn't stop there ... as we previously told you, she shelled out about $4K for pizzas from Mama's TOO!

One of the bags she raffled off to wedding guests cost a cool $6,700 ... and she also gave away expensive Cartier watches and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle complete with a 'JUST&T MRD' license plate.

And lest we forget, the venue itself cost the couple about a million a night ... and they had it for at least 3 days.