Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Spotted For First Time Since Taylor Swift Wedding

Kayla Nicole's not sitting at home and pining for her ex Travis Kelce after his wedding to Taylor Swift ... she's out living her life ... and showing off her gym bod to boot.

The model and social media personality was spotted walking around Los Angeles Monday in a tiny sports bra and tight spandex combo that left little to the imagination ... the first time we've seen Kayla since Travis' nuptials.

Kayla added a headband and a fashionable purse to the ensemble as she ran errands and chatted with some pals ... looking totally unbothered by her ex's wedding.

As you know ... Kayla and Travis dated on and off for about five years ... their relationship began in May 2017, but in the spring of 2022 they split for good.

A little more than a year after they split, Travis got together with Taylor ... and the two tied the knot this past weekend ... marrying in a massive wedding ceremony inside Madison Square Garden.

Harry Styles -- Taylor's ex -- even got an invite ... though he couldn't make it due to his tour schedule.