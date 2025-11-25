Kayla Nicole Wants to Date Team Owners, Done With Athletes

Only Owners From Now On!!!

Play video content Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey

Kayla Nicole is leveling up! She says she's done with lowly ball players ... now she has her eyes set on their bosses.

On the "Tap In With Harry Jowsey" podcast, the eponymous host said he's a part-owner of a pro rugby team in L.A.

Apparently, this piqued Kayla's interest, because she asked if he had any owner friends, dishing ... "I keep saying I don't want to date any more athletes, but I'm down to date the owners of the teams."

Pointing to himself, Harry said, "Here we go..."

Translation ... Why talk to my friends when I'm right here? And she wasn't not into it.

Nodding her head, she said, "Yeah, okay."

As you know ... Kayla dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dated off and on for 5 years before breaking up for good in 2022.

Play video content The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole