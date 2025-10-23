50 Cent Disses Travis Kelce-Kayla Nicole Relationship, Loves Taylor Swift Shout-Out

Much Better Than His 'Last Thing'!!!

50 Cent couldn't help but gush over Taylor Swift mentioning him on her song "Ruin The Friendship" from her blockbuster "The Life of a Showgirl" album ... and sent a backhanded shot to Travis Kelce's ex-GF!!!

During his sit-down with "Extra," 50 Cent dissected his shout-out on the track, basking in the fact that Taylor was using him as a ubiquitous reference for what was lit in pop culture at the time her song reflects upon.

50 admitted the All-Pro tight end made him a Chiefs fan before quipping he preferred seeing Taylor and Travis together ... as opposed to that "last thing" he was with.

Of course, that last thing is Kayla Nicole, who dated Travis for five years before he got engaged to his megastar fiancée.

