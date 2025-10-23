50 Cent Disses Travis Kelce-Kayla Nicole Relationship, Loves Taylor Swift Shout-Out

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

50 Cent I Like Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Together ... Much Better Than His 'Last Thing'!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
50 Cent couldn't help but gush over Taylor Swift mentioning him on her song "Ruin The Friendship" from her blockbuster "The Life of a Showgirl" album ... and sent a backhanded shot to Travis Kelce's ex-GF!!!

During his sit-down with "Extra," 50 Cent dissected his shout-out on the track, basking in the fact that Taylor was using him as a ubiquitous reference for what was lit in pop culture at the time her song reflects upon.

50 admitted the All-Pro tight end made him a Chiefs fan before quipping he preferred seeing Taylor and Travis together ... as opposed to that "last thing" he was with.

Of course, that last thing is Kayla Nicole, who dated Travis for five years before he got engaged to his megastar fiancée.

It's not like Kayla hasn't taken advantage of her single life ... her on-stage bump 'n grind with Chris Brown went viral and was the envy of all his fans for days!!!

