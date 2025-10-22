Travis Kelce Reveals $173 Dinner Order At His & Mahomes' Steakhouse, 1587 Prime

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce just revealed what he orders when he's at his and Patrick Mahomes' new steakhouse ... and the dishes are a lot like the way his fans would describe him -- rich and buttery!

The food topic came up during Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" -- when Jason Kelce announced he'd be heading to 1587 Prime for the first time next week ... while he's in Kansas City to cover the Chiefs' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Commanders.

Jason asked Travis what he should order once he plops down into one of the swanky joint's booths ... and the younger Kelce gave him some recommendations.

The Chiefs' tight end suggested starting with lobster rolls, Hamachi, and the steakhouse's unique twists on cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets.

Then, he unveiled his go-to order when it comes to entrees ... telling Jason he goes for the Japanese A5 NY strip steak with black truffle butter and a side of truffle fettuccini -- a feast that sets a normie at the restaurant back about $173.

Jason wasn't thrilled with the order -- he admitted he's not a fan of adding butter compounds -- but he said he'd go through with it "because I love you."

The eatery, as you know, opened last month ... and Travis and Taylor Swift have already been spotted having a few date nights there.