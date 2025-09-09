Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce Soft Opening for Steakhouse

Taylor Swift was right by Travis Kelce's side as he toasted his new venture -- the soft opening of his steakhouse, which he co-owns with Patrick Mahomes -- turning the night into a celebration of both business and love.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple arrived hand in hand to 1587 Prime Steakhouse around 6:15 PM Monday, making their way up the grand staircase before greeting family and friends. Once inside, they tucked into a semi-private corner booth, where things stayed low-key but affectionate.

Taylor wore in a blue denim mid-thigh dress paired with wedges, her hair swept to the side, while Travis kept it casual in a green striped shirt and cap. We're told the two acted like any normal couple -- laughing with his teammates, trading quick kisses, and flashing smiles across the room whenever they drifted apart.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes also popped in, seated separately, but made time to swing by for a catch-up. At one point, Taylor held their baby and played with their kids. Our sources say guests and staff couldn't stop talking about the pair, saying Taylor was funny, gracious, and approachable as she mingled with players and wives, making sure to greet everyone she passed.

After more than two and a half hours of socializing, our sources say Taylor and Travis slipped into a back area together to wrap the night ... leaving little doubt KC's newest hotspot had a picture-perfect soft launch.