Travis Kelce Shows Up To Chiefs' Brazil Game In Custom Suit

Travis Kelce's clearly been spending time with Taylor and a tailor ... as the Chiefs star pulled up to Kansas City's season-opening game in Brazil looking fresh in a custom suit!

The tight end -- who is entering his 13th NFL season -- turned heads as he arrived at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo ... donning some shades, a white shirt and an all-black suit.

The 10-time Pro Bowler looked serious as he went to clock-in ... not stopping to talk with anybody as he buried his AirPods in his ears.

Seems Kelce's biggest fan -- Taylor Swift -- stayed at home for the big game ... as the footballer's soon-to-be-wife has yet to be spotted in South America.

Kelce's clearly enjoyed his time in the foreign country nonetheless ... as he soaked in a giant welcome from fans at the airport -- before he glowed about Swift to local reporters at a press conference with Brazilian media members.

