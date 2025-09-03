Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Says It's Fun Telling People He's Engaged to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Forever and Ever ... I Love Telling the World Who I'm Spending My Life With!!!

Travis Kelce is screaming from the rooftops about who his "Lover" is -- and we can't blame him!

"New Heights" is back Wednesday and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is addressing his and Taylor Swift's engagement news, telling brother Jason Kelce ... "It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with."

He also teased what wedding planning will be like, noting it’s "gonna go crazy." Swifties are certainly on the edge of their seats.

Travis and the 14-time Grammy winner announced their engagement last week ... and it's been dubbed "The Engagement Heard Around the World."

Fans quickly put together clues and came to the conclusion he popped the question right after they filmed the "New Heights" podcast episode, which debuted Aug. 13.

Now, Swifties eagerly wait for this "Love Story" to be cemented with a wedding.

Jason joked on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast this week that he's certainly hopeful he'll be asked to be the best man -- but isn't holding his breath because his younger bro has "a lot of friends."

As for Taylor ... we will have to see who gets the honor. She's been longtime friends with Selena Gomez, who is preparing for her own wedding to Benny Blanco.

But, she's got plenty of friends herself -- just like her future husband. We will just have to stay tuned!

