Brittany Mahomes Drinks Espresso Martinis, Throws on Cowboy Boots for 30th Birthday

Brittany Mahomes was rocking around Music City this weekend for her birthday ... and, new photos show exactly what she and the girls were up to.

The wife of Patrick Mahomes reshared several pics taken this weekend to her Instagram Sunday ... including one where it seems she and her pals might've pounded a few espresso martinis.

Check out the tower of the popular drinks circling up ... certainly enough for everyone at the table to have one if not two.

Another pic shows Brittany standing on a staircase in her bright silver boots ... drink raised in the air and head tossed back in what certainly looks like a hearty "Yee-Haw!"

The boots get their own close-up in a different pic ... with a "Let's Go Girls" digital sticker placed into the upper corner of the image.

We told you Brittany was in Nashville this weekend ... alongside Taylor Swift. The two sat next to each other and dined at a restaurant just days after Swift revealed she's engaged to Travis Kelce.

Unclear if Taylor went out with the rest of the crew ... but, she doesn't feature in any of the pics we've see so far.