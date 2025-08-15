Who Is Brittany Mahomes? Get To Know Patrick Mahomes' Wife

Patrick Mahomes has certainly built himself quite the fanbase over the course of his tenure as the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, and it looks like his biggest fan is his wife Brittany.

The athlete's wife has received much attention for her appearances at her husband's game ... but the thing is, she's got a life of her own off the gridiron.

We're going to check out how Brittany established herself in several fields ... and see how she started a family along the way.

Brittany's An Athlete In Her Own Right

It turns out Patrick's not the only one in the Mahomes family with experience in sports, because Brittany played soccer for much of her time at the University of Texas at Tyler, and she set a single-season record for scoring goals while in college, according to Sports Illustrated.

Her athletic career continued after her time at Tyler concluded, as she played a single season with Icelandic soccer club UMF Afturelding.

Brittany remained involved with athletics after leaving the club, and she started an online fitness and training brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness, where she provides guidelines for at-home or in-gym workouts.

Oh, and she never lost her passion for soccer, either ... because she later became a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, which is affiliated with the National Women's Soccer League.

Brittany And Patrick Were High School Sweethearts

It turns out Brittany and Patrick go way back -- as in way, way, back, all the way to their time at Whitehouse High School in Texas, where they met in 2012.

The football star and the athlete began dating not long after they initially met, and they even went to prom together in May 2013.

The happy couple remained together for seven more years before they became engaged in September 2020, and Patrick popped the big question shortly after his Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Brittany and Patrick made things official at a lavish wedding ceremony in Maui, which took place in March 2022.

The Athlete And Her Husband Share Three Kids

The athlete shocked many of her fans when she announced her first pregnancy just a month after it was revealed she'd become engaged.

Brittany and Patrick officially became parents in February 2021, when they welcomed their first daughter, Sterling.

The happy couple decided to keep expanding their family, and the fitness trainer gave birth to a son named Patrick III the following November.

Brittany and Patrick shared they were planning on having a third kid in July 2024, and she gave birth to her second daughter, Golden, the following January.

Brittany's Become Close With Fellow Chiefs Fan Taylor Swift

So, it turns out Brittany's not the only high-profile fan of the Chiefs ... because she's been spotted with Taylor Swift at plenty of the team's games!

The athlete and the singer have joined each other in VIP boxes for plenty of the Chiefs' matchups, and the hitmaker's introduced the fitness trainer to plenty of her own friends -- do the names Gigi Hadid or Sophie Turner ring any bells?

An insider told Us Weekly Brittany was "having a blast" hanging out with Swift's crew, and expressed she loved "how down-to-earth" the singer's pals were.