Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Superfan Says There's More to Come With Album Reveal

Taylor Swift Album Reveal Is Just The Teaser ... Superfan Says Big Drop Still Ahead!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
brittany-hodak-kal-08-12-2025
MORE SURPRISES INCOMING???
TMZ.com

If you think you’ve cracked the code on Taylor Swift’s latest album reveal, think again ... 'cause one superfan swears there’s a whole other layer lurking beneath the hype!

Bestselling author Brittany Hodak joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, and she gleefully admits she’s been up all night with fellow Swifties piecing together every last Easter egg from "The Life of a Showgirl" album reveal, decoding exactly what Taylor’s new era is all about.

081225_taylor_swift_new_album_kal_v2
THE TIME HAS COME!!!
New Heights Podcast

You can tell Brittany’s a Swiftie through and through, 'cause she points out the Aug 12 announcement at exactly 12:12 AM -- and she’s convinced those numbers are just the tip of the iceberg, with something bigger and better still to come.

The-Real-Hulk-Hogan-Key-Art-HORIZONTAL
EXPLORING HULK'S LEGACY
TMZ Studios

She also digs into Taylor spilling the news on a teaser for her BF Travis Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, where she's set to spill more album info Wednesday when the full episode drops -- and says it's a match made in marketing heaven.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

Brittany also makes it clear she doesn’t think T&T are just serving up career news -- she's pretty positive there could be some personal announcements soon too ... if you catch our drift💍
Catch the full interview on "TMZ Live."

Related articles