Taylor Swift Superfan Says There's More to Come With Album Reveal

If you think you’ve cracked the code on Taylor Swift’s latest album reveal, think again ... 'cause one superfan swears there’s a whole other layer lurking beneath the hype!

Bestselling author Brittany Hodak joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, and she gleefully admits she’s been up all night with fellow Swifties piecing together every last Easter egg from "The Life of a Showgirl" album reveal, decoding exactly what Taylor’s new era is all about.

You can tell Brittany’s a Swiftie through and through, 'cause she points out the Aug 12 announcement at exactly 12:12 AM -- and she’s convinced those numbers are just the tip of the iceberg, with something bigger and better still to come.

She also digs into Taylor spilling the news on a teaser for her BF Travis Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, where she's set to spill more album info Wednesday when the full episode drops -- and says it's a match made in marketing heaven.