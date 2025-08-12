Taylor Swift 'Easter Egg' Hints Who May Have Produced 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album -- "The Life of a Showgirl" -- and the latest "Easter egg" might just reveal who produced the highly anticipated album.

The pop star's newest Spotify playlist "And, baby, that's show business for you," has a collection of 22 songs from "Red," "Reputation," "1989" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" -- and eagle-eyed fans have noticed the songs are produced by the same 2 people ... Max Martin and Shellback.

You can put 2 and 2 together -- Swifties are convinced the duo produced the entirety of 'TLOAS'. The theory has not been confirmed ... but as fans know -- there are no coincidences in Tay's world.

Taylor has not been pictured with Max or Shellback (born Karl Johan Schuster) over the last year, so if they did collaborate ... it's been totally under the radar.

She also hasn't been seen entering or exiting a recording studio since she was spotted heading out of NYC's Electric Lady Studios in December 2023 -- but that was before "The Tortured Poets Department" came out.

As you know, the "Fortnight" singer announced TS12 just after midnight Eastern time on Tuesday in a teaser for Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

She didn't reveal when the orange-themed album will drop and has yet to release the cover art ... but perhaps fans will get more details once the episode is up later Wednesday.

Following the exciting announcement, Swifties have been uncovering TS12 clues that were in plain sight -- such as the orange door that moved down the screen at her "Eras" tour ... and the fact that she included a photo of herself sporting her orange bodysuit in her "Eras" tour book after writing she'd see fans in the next era.

