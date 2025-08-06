Travis Kelce Discusses X-Rated Dating Dealbreakers in Resurfaced Clip
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? If this old clip of his dating dealbreakers is any clue, these two have long been going at it like rabbits!
Check it out -- Travis told fellow guest Ramona Singer on "Watch What Happens Live" back in 2016 that if a girl’s not in bed with him by the end of the third date, he’s pretty much out.
Travis' comments left Ramona in shock, so he explained himself -- saying if a girl didn’t want to get intimate, he’d think twice ... especially after spoiling her with top-tier dates the first two times. In his mind, date three was the perfect setup for the grand finale.
It’s a hilarious throwback, 'cause Travis also tossed in that no oral was a total dealbreaker -- and Ramona was all in ... as long as the guy returned the favor!
He also weighed in on fake boobs, saying he’s all for 'em -- as long as the girl’s rocking them with confidence.
Back then, Travis was on his dating show promo mode, happily oversharing every detail -- but now with Taylor, he’s got that playbook locked up tighter than the Super Bowl!