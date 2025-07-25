Taylor Swift Isn't Wearing Engagement Ring on Travis Kelce's Lock Screen

Taylor Swift is wearing a ring in a photo that serves as Travis Kelce's iPhone lock screen ... but it's NOT an engagement ring -- despite what some folks are thinking.

Sources connected to Travis tell TMZ ... the photo in question actually shows Taylor wearing Travis' three Super Bowl rings.

Travis sent Swifties into a frenzy Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs star posted Taylor on his Instagram for the first time ... and eagle-eyed fans clued in on the iPhone lock screen.

Our sources say it's NOT an engagement photo and Taylor and Travis are NOT engaged.

The rest of the carousel's 13 photos -- Taylor's favorite number -- feature the couple on a boat, in the snow, on an ice rink and in a grotto ... but the lock screen got the most attention online.

Turns out, there's no slip-up here ... and Travis hasn't popped the question -- at least not yet.